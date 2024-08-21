ADVERTISEMENT
See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Tòkunbọ̀ will premiere on Netflix this Friday, August 23, 2024.

Tokunbo is Nouah's third directorial feature, and stars Gideon Okeke [Netflix]
Tokunbo is Nouah's third directorial feature, and stars Gideon Okeke [Netflix]

The film is the actor’s third directorial feature and follows the life of a smuggler who has just three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor. Failure to complete the mission holds deadly consequences for him and his family.

The story explores Nigeria’s riveting world of crime and the desperation that fuels it.

The film will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 23, 2024, and stars Gideon Okeke, Chidi Mokeme, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Nobert Young, Majid Michael, Adunni Ade, Ivie Okujaye, Tosin Adeyemi, Stanley ‘Funnybone’ Chibunna, Darasimi Nadi and Aaron Sunday.

READ ALSO: Nollyfemme to showcase short films by female filmmakers

Nouah is a Nigerian actor and director with a plethora of films to his credit. In 2010, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the The Figurine.

He made his directorial debut with Living in Bondage: Breaking Free in 2019 after acquiring the rights for a remake in 2015. The film was also produced by Odeh and bagged seven awards at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2020.

Nouah went on to direct Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story, a remake of the classic Rattlesnake (1995), also produced by Odeh.

Noah’s introduction to film was in the early 1990s for his role in the soap opera, Fortunes. He has gone on to feature as an actor in other films including End of the Wicked, Battle of Love, Power of Love, Blood Sisters, and Merry Men.

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

