Charles Novia, a popular film critic, and filmmaker has become the first Nigerian to own a TV channel solely dedicated to teenagers.

Teen Africa TV, according to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia,' is a new and exciting niche television channel poised to be the first platform for Teenagers in the African Broadcast Space.

The teen channel is expected to launch fully on December 1, 2019.

Teenagers on the set of a new TV show, 'Teen Perspective' on the Teen Africa TV. [Instagram/CharlesNovia]

Novia said the channel is scheduled to run for 24 hours daily across African countries and targeting first line audiences of pre-teens, teenagers aged 13 to 19 and second base young adults and the family.

“There's nothing like this and we are building the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa. Our programming has the best of original content in talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events. We are creating the biggest content library and resource for teenagers across Africa and we have the best of ORIGINAL content on the channel. ,” Novia said in a press statement.

The ‘Alan Poza’ director also noted that the teen channel is projected to launch in the United States of America in the next two years.