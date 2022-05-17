RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

The epic film based on a popular Yoruba folktale has so far crossed the N250 million mark.

Currently in its sixth week, the Femi Adebayo produced film has grossed over N267 million, an astounding figure for a non-English film in Nigerian box office.

Over the weekend, the production companies co-hosted an event to celebrate crossing the 250 million milestone. Speaking on the event, Anthill boss Niyi Akinmolayan wrote on Instagram:

"Yesterday we celebrated all the beautiful people that worked on King of Thieves (Cast and Crew). This is very important to me because sometimes we get carried away with headliners and forget that a film is made by a village of people. We decided to celebrate them and also give gifts in cash and kind."

Starring Femi Adebayo Salami in the lead role with Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi in supporting roles, 'King of Thieves' is set in Ajeromi, an ancient Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscious Ajeshinkole.

The Yoruba epic is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami. It premiered to rave reviews on April 8, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

