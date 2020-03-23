The anticipated April 3 release date of 'Fate of Alakada', the latest instalment of Toyin Abraham's Alakada comedy franchise has joined the list of ongoing film productions taking the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, March 23, 2020, producer Toyin Abraham shared a video announcing the immediate suspension of the movie's premiere billed for the 29th of March and its theatrical release on 3rd of April.

The Kayode Kasum directed comedy continues the hilarious journey of Yetunde ( Toyin Abraham) alongside Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi.

Major Nollywood productions have so far been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the producer of 'Namaste Wahala' announced the push back of its release date. The production of Netflix Naija's original series was equally suspended following directives from the US streamer.