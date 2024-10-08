Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

The film is directed by Holmes Awa and produced by South African filmmaker, Paballo Molingoane.

Holmes is a Nigerian filmmaker known for his exceptional work in Nollywood. His expertise in editing has enhanced acclaimed projects like Zibondiwe, Ring Of Lies, and God Calling, earning him the Best Editor award at the 2022 AMVCA for Crime and Justice.

Molingoane is a trailblazing South African filmmaker, making waves with her debut as a screenwriter on Soft Love. She has a rich background in South African television, including hits like Ring of Lies, Arendsvlei, and Ingoma and also played a crucial role in the postproduction of Far From Home and Slum King.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Anticipate these exciting titles to watch this October

The official synopsis states “After being jilted on her wedding day, South African online relationship specialist, Zandi Jele, loses faith in love. She spins into a further tumble after learning her ex-fiancé, Dumi, is gay. Her failing love life causes her credibility to come crashing down, making her a laughingstock. However, when Nigerian photographer, Edward, crashes into Zandi's life, he fans her dying flames for love back to life.

They quickly begin building a haven of love for themselves and Zandi helps him with his dream to exhibit his work. While still simmering in their passion, an unexpected cold front floods into their lives in the form of Edward’s estranged wife, Amaka. Zandi is distraught but refuses to take the deception lying down and resorts to having Edward deported to Nigeria, taking his broken dreams with him.

In the months that follow, Edward and Zandi mourn their losses. Zandi is advised by a friend to rethink her standards of love and encourages her to go to Lagos to make amends. Edward finally finds a way to free himself from Amaka and gets the divorce he's been asking for. To gain Edward's trust and forgiveness, Zandi reminds him of what they had and gives his dream a second chance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Molingoane, the producer stated that she hoped to connect with her audience through her film.

“Through Soft Love, I hope to connect with viewers on a deeply personal level, inviting them to reflect on the resilience of love, the courage it takes to be vulnerable, and the beauty of embracing who we are in all our complexity,” she said.

According to Holmes, the director, “Creating Soft Love has been a journey of weaving together the threads of love, culture, and identity. This film goes beyond the typical romantic comedy; it is a vivid exploration of how love transcends borders, fusing the vibrant worlds of South Africa and Nigeria in a truly unique narrative.”