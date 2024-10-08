ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Nemsia Studios is recognised for Breath of Life, Green Fever, With Difficulty Comes Ease, God Calling and Before 30.

Nemsia Studio unveils new title, ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu. [Instagram/@nemsiastudios]
Nemsia Studio unveils new title, ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu. [Instagram/@nemsiastudios]

Recommended articles

The film is directed by Holmes Awa and produced by South African filmmaker, Paballo Molingoane.

Holmes is a Nigerian filmmaker known for his exceptional work in Nollywood. His expertise in editing has enhanced acclaimed projects like Zibondiwe, Ring Of Lies, and God Calling, earning him the Best Editor award at the 2022 AMVCA for Crime and Justice.

Molingoane is a trailblazing South African filmmaker, making waves with her debut as a screenwriter on Soft Love. She has a rich background in South African television, including hits like Ring of Lies, Arendsvlei, and Ingoma and also played a crucial role in the postproduction of Far From Home and Slum King.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Anticipate these exciting titles to watch this October

The official synopsis states “After being jilted on her wedding day, South African online relationship specialist, Zandi Jele, loses faith in love. She spins into a further tumble after learning her ex-fiancé, Dumi, is gay. Her failing love life causes her credibility to come crashing down, making her a laughingstock. However, when Nigerian photographer, Edward, crashes into Zandi's life, he fans her dying flames for love back to life.

They quickly begin building a haven of love for themselves and Zandi helps him with his dream to exhibit his work. While still simmering in their passion, an unexpected cold front floods into their lives in the form of Edward’s estranged wife, Amaka. Zandi is distraught but refuses to take the deception lying down and resorts to having Edward deported to Nigeria, taking his broken dreams with him.

In the months that follow, Edward and Zandi mourn their losses. Zandi is advised by a friend to rethink her standards of love and encourages her to go to Lagos to make amends. Edward finally finds a way to free himself from Amaka and gets the divorce he's been asking for. To gain Edward's trust and forgiveness, Zandi reminds him of what they had and gives his dream a second chance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Molingoane, the producer stated that she hoped to connect with her audience through her film.

“Through Soft Love, I hope to connect with viewers on a deeply personal level, inviting them to reflect on the resilience of love, the courage it takes to be vulnerable, and the beauty of embracing who we are in all our complexity,” she said.

According to Holmes, the director, “Creating Soft Love has been a journey of weaving together the threads of love, culture, and identity. This film goes beyond the typical romantic comedy; it is a vivid exploration of how love transcends borders, fusing the vibrant worlds of South Africa and Nigeria in a truly unique narrative.”

The film features Cindy Mahlangu, Efa Iwara, Genoveva Umeh, Rosemary Zimu, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Genovevo Umeh, Carol King, Danny Ross, and Sanda Shandu.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother

My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos Fringe Festival has announced its return for a 7th edition. [Instagram/@Lagosfringe]

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

Play Network studio's 'Hijacked 93' [Instagram / Charlesofplay]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ featuring Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’