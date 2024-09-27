'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

BBNaija has always thrived on the tension and unpredictability of diverse personalities. This creates a range of emotions and reactions from viewers; a mix of excitement and apprehension. Reintroducing past contestants is a strategy that the public has received well, especially because this season has caused a lack of interest in the viewers.

With Chinwe, Rhuthie, and Dami’s return, the housemates were left shocked, surprised, and irritated. The trio wasted no time to stir some pots. Dami’s unusual clinginess to Topher raised some concerns for the viewers and housemates alike. Although in a romantic relationship with Anita, Topher previously had a thing for Dami; Dami might just split these lovers apart cos, damn, what was that hug from behind. Chinwe! My favourite liar and master manipulator of the season (they all lie, though) returned to fight too. Poor Nelly got caught up in all that drama simply because she wouldn’t listen to anyone. Chinwe seems prepared to man the circus.

There’s something beautiful about people who don’t fake it. Wanni remained seated the whole time, probably hesitant for a confrontation or maybe restraining herself from an outburst that could have her evicted from the house. Rhuthie could be on to something and we are glued to our screens to see how it unfolds. Remember, they are sworn enemies.

One of the primary reasons BBNaija has garnered such a dedicated following thus far is its unabashed embrace of drama. The show thrives on the volatile emotions and unpredictable interactions of its contestants. By reintroducing former housemates, the producers are ensuring that the stakes are higher than ever. The established rivalries and friendships from previous seasons add layers of complexity to the interactions, making the housemates’ strategies less predictable.