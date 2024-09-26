Let’s throw it back to these Nollywood web-series

Whether you're in the mood for laughter, drama, or reflection, these throwback series offer a fantastic trip down memory lane. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy revisiting these YouTube gems from the recent past.

1. Skinny Girl In Transit

The pandemic sucked less because we had SGIT to keep us grounded. Created by Temi Balogun, the web series follows the story of Tiwa (Abimbola Craig), a plus-sized woman in Lagos. With over 80 episodes, the show takes viewers on her journey trying to lose weight, eventually falling in love, marriage, and juggling career hurdles alongside all the family drama. This comedy web series by NdaniTV first aired in July 2015 and returned for its fifth season on November 9, 2018, after being on hiatus for over a year. The series returned for the sixth season in 2020, with the first episode airing on February 14, 2020.The seventh season aired in 2024. This show is responsible for the careers of many stars, taking them to new heights of fame, including Sharon Ooja and Timini Egbuson, who at the time was only relatively known for his work on MTV Shuga.

2. Men’s Club

A few years back, we looked forward to TMC every Friday on Red TV on YouTube. Oh, Aminu, the love of our lives, whom we shared kids with, took us on vacations, leaving us smiling from ear to ear; boy, did he make us fall in love with the idea of love. Directed by Tola Odunsi, TMC was first released in October 2018 on REDTV's YouTube channel. It has had 4 seasons, with some holiday special editions. The Men's Club revolves around four male main characters and how they relate with their partners through the ordeals that they face in their everyday lives. The show stars Ayoola Ayolola, Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, and Daniel Etim-Effiong in the titular lead roles, and Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Sharon Ooja, Adebukola Oladipupo, Mimi Chaka, Enado Odigie and many others in supporting roles.

3. Assistant Madams

If you loved TMC, then you sure loved Assistant Madams too. Officially released on November 20, 2020, this sizzling drama follows the life of three hustling ladies who are hell bent on living their best lives at any cost, taking down one man at a time. The series stars Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora, Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews, Sheyi Shay, Timini Egbuson, Osas Ighodaro, Femi Branch, Joselyn Dumas, Mauwuli Gavor, Ademola Adedoyin, Temilola Young, and Eso Dike.

4. Game On

If you’re looking for DRAMA, I’m happy to serve you Game On. This series follows the lives of four friends/two couples, Leye & Mayowa, who are in a long-term relationship and Osaze & Tega who are married, and how they navigate their respective relationships. Oh, Osaze got on my nerves and we can all agree we need a man as patient as Tega. Leye is played by Eso Dike, Mayowa by Ebenezer Eno, Osazeby Omowunmi Dada, and Tega is played by Taye Arimoro.

5. Rumour Has It