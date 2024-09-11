Exploring Mental Health and Suicide in Nollywood Films

Suicide is a major public health challenge, with more than 700,000 deaths occurring globally each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Each suicide has profound social, emotional, and economic consequences, deeply affecting individuals and communities worldwide.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is "Changing the Narrative on Suicide" with the call to action: "Start the Conversation". This theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open dialogue around suicide prevention. Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming our perception of this complex issue from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.

The call to action encourages everyone to start conversations about suicide and suicide prevention. Every discussion, no matter how small, contributes to a more supportive and understanding society. By initiating these vital conversations, we can break down barriers, raise awareness, and create better cultures of support.

In acknowledgement of Suicide Prevention Month, here are films that shed light on mental health and suicide.

1. Oga John

Oga John is a 10-minute short film directed by AMVCA-winning director, Tolu Ajayi. This thought-provoking short film follows the life of Alero, a young woman who appears to struggle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The film seeks to increase awareness about mental health issues in Nigeria. Produced by Bolanle Akintomide and written by Oje Ojeaga, Oga John stands out by focusing on a lesser-discussed condition in films about mental health. OCD is an impactful issue, and the film provides viewers with insights into the challenges of living with the mental struggle.

2. I’m Not Fine

I’m Not Fine is a 2022 mental health documentary created by Lota Chukwu, best known for her role as Kiki in Jenifa’s Diary series. This documentary delves into the mental health challenges faced by adults in Nigeria. It features six individuals who openly share their life stories, shedding light on their struggles with mental health issues, including depression and suicide attempts.

3. For Maria-Ebun Pataki