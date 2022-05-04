Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

[“From Grizz, the leader and life of the party, to Panda, who’s heart is as big as his love for his phone, and Ice Bear, the mega talented and youngest of the bunch: each of our bear bros has a funny and bold personality, and they are always there for each other when things get… a little crazy.]

We Bare Bears director, Manny Hernandez, returns as executive producer to bring his creative vision to life in the newest iteration of the sibling cubs’ arrival. “Manny’s admiration for anime and music comes to life in this fresh, new expansion of a beloved franchise,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). “The spectacular landscapes and musical inspirations transform this new series into an unforgettable journey for all We Bare Bears’ fans and beyond”.

The new series will roll out across Cartoon Network Africa with an Easter Weekend special featuring your favourite bear bros, big and small. Starting on Friday the 15th at 10:10 CAT, we follow the story of the brother bears in We Bare Bears: The Movie. Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 17th bring special We Bare Bears episodes featuring the baby bears. To conclude this exciting weekend, the first two episodes of We Baby Bears will premiere on Sunday at 11:00 CAT. Fans can then tune in every weekday from Monday, 18 April at 16:35 CAT for more We Baby Bears fantasy, fun and adventure.

So, join the baby bears the baby bears on their colourful and exciting escapades every weekday from Monday, 18 April @ 16:35 CAT as they party with piñatas, sail the seas with pirates and teleport back to the medieval age to live like kings.

