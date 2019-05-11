Eddie Ugbomah was announced dead on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

The late movie producer's death was announced by a movie and arts practitioner, Shuaibu Husseini.

In a statement received by Husseini, Ugbomah died on Saturday at about 1PM in a hospital.

The late filmmaker was scheduled for a surgery before his death was confirmed by doctors, Husseini further told Pulse.

“I have the permission of the Chair of the Chief Eddie Ugbomah Medical Fund Committee Alhaji Adedayo Thomas (DG, NFVCB) to break the news of the passage into eternity of the Veteran Filmmaker Chief Eddie Ugbomah, OON. The veteran filmmaker died an hour ago at the hospital where he was scheduled to undergo a surgery on Monday. Sad..but we totally submit to the Almighty,” the statement read.

In April, Ugbomah called for help over his failing health on Facebook after which the Executive Director of NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas took him out of the hospital and transferred him to anothet hospital in Yaba for further treatment.