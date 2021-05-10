RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed as host of BBNaija season 6

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The ace broadcaster began hosting the show from its second season.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Insagram/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning to as host of this year's Big Brother Naija reality television show.

The popular TV host confirmed his return for the show's sixth season via social media posts shared on May 10, 2021. "Well, guess who's returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija," Obi-Uchendu wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback video of himself from the last season.

While the exciting development comes as no surprise, the celebrity host topped Twitter trends some weeks ago following the announcement of a new season of the show. Twitter users weighed in on Obi-Uchendu's concurrent hosting deal with Big Brother Naija organizers.

Obi-Uchendu began hosting the show in 2017 with the Big Brother Naija 'See Gobe' season. A Big Brother Naija alumni, the star broadcaster participated in the first season of the show in 2006.

