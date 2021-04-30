RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Big Brother Naija organizers announce open auditions for season 6

The forthcoming season will see its winner take home N90 million worth of prizes.

Big Brother Naija season 6 announced [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

Organizers of fan-favourite reality television show, Big Brother Naija have announced the commencement of open auditions ahead of the sixth season.

The new audition set for May 3 to May 16 is exclusive to Nigerians above 21 and will be virtual in line with Covid-19 safety measures.

Participants of the initially announced early auditions have been advised not to participate in the new auditions.

Recall that the show's organizers announced early auditions in March alongside the official prize for the new season confirmed to be N90 million. The season's new twist was available only to GoTV and DSTV users.

