Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Daily Post reports that he shared this tidbit on his Channels TV programme, Rubbin’ Minds, co-hosted by reality stars, Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson.

For the former BBN season 1 housemate, his favourite participants on the reality show always have two things.

First, they need to surprise him by being unassuming initially before bringing some drama to the show.

In his words, "I have liked everybody who surprised me because I got a lot of your profiles before the show starts and I think, ‘This person go dry’. So, the ones who ended up going in, and I’m like, ‘Wow! Okay, I didn’t see that coming.’ And you [Beauty] were one of them because I thought you were going to be a dead babe, but you were not so dead [laughs]. So, that was a little surprising. People that give me drama. You [Prince], I don’t know if your drama was intentional, but you had a community around you [laughs]."

Secondly, Ebuka said housemates need to go into the house with a game plan to impress him.

Looking back at the previous housemates that stood out, he said, “I have also enjoyed people who played the game… One thing I’ve grown to like a lot less over the seasons are people who come in and say, ‘I was just myself.’ It’s a good thing, but I also say that there is money to be won, how do you not come in with a game plan? I always feel like, if you are coming to win a ₦‎100 million, whatever it is, there should be some plan. And we don’t get that very often. Pere gave us a bit of that, then sort of disappeared at some point when I dragged him small and he sort of chilled. I like people who play the game and stick with it. Miracle did that quite a bit. Miracle and Tobi in their season. They had a bit of competition that was very interesting. But they also had woman matter around them.”

Ebuka also revealed his favourite housemate from his season. According to him, Gideon was his best because he was amazing.

