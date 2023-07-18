ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Inemesit Udodiong

To impress the host, potential housemates need two important things.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Recommended articles

Daily Post reports that he shared this tidbit on his Channels TV programme, Rubbin’ Minds, co-hosted by reality stars, Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson.

For the former BBN season 1 housemate, his favourite participants on the reality show always have two things.

First, they need to surprise him by being unassuming initially before bringing some drama to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "I have liked everybody who surprised me because I got a lot of your profiles before the show starts and I think, ‘This person go dry’. So, the ones who ended up going in, and I’m like, ‘Wow! Okay, I didn’t see that coming.’ And you [Beauty] were one of them because I thought you were going to be a dead babe, but you were not so dead [laughs]. So, that was a little surprising. People that give me drama. You [Prince], I don’t know if your drama was intentional, but you had a community around you [laughs]."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu remains the most successful and popular cast member from his set [Bigbronaija]
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu remains the most successful and popular cast member from his set [Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Secondly, Ebuka said housemates need to go into the house with a game plan to impress him.

Looking back at the previous housemates that stood out, he said, “I have also enjoyed people who played the game… One thing I’ve grown to like a lot less over the seasons are people who come in and say, ‘I was just myself.’ It’s a good thing, but I also say that there is money to be won, how do you not come in with a game plan? I always feel like, if you are coming to win a ₦‎100 million, whatever it is, there should be some plan. And we don’t get that very often. Pere gave us a bit of that, then sort of disappeared at some point when I dragged him small and he sort of chilled. I like people who play the game and stick with it. Miracle did that quite a bit. Miracle and Tobi in their season. They had a bit of competition that was very interesting. But they also had woman matter around them.”

Ebuka also revealed his favourite housemate from his season. According to him, Gideon was his best because he was amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBN host came into the limelight in 2006 as a contestant on the renowned show. Even though he finished in eighth place, he remains the most successful and popular housemate from his set.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Wura' is a Showmax original

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Big Brother Naija will premiere its eighth season on July 23, 2023 [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' wraps filming