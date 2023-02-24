The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

Today, BBN is widely recognized as a powerful platform for launching the careers of young people, many of whom have achieved great success after appearing on the show. In fact, some former housemates have gone on to achieve remarkable accomplishments in various industries.

In this article, we highlight seven former housemates who are making waves in their respective fields:

1) Ebuka

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was one of the original housemates when Big Brother Nigeria premiered in 2006. Despite being evicted in the middle of the show, he has made significant strides in his career.

He is a renowned host and media personality, having hosted several high-profile television programs, including ‘Rubbin Minds’ and ‘Judging Matters’.

Notably, he has served as the host of the Big Brother show for the past five years, a role that has cemented his status as one of Nigeria's top television personalities.

In addition to his work in broadcasting, Ebuka is a sought-after brand ambassador for several companies, further proving his influence and success in the industry

2) Tobi Bakre

Pulse Nigeria

Tobi Bakre was a fan favorite on the third season of Big Brother Naija, 'Double Wahala', where he emerged as the second runner-up. Since leaving the show, Tobi has built a successful career in the entertainment industry as an actor, model, host, and photographer.

He has appeared in popular Nollywood films like 'Sugar Rush', 'Mokalik', and 'Blood Covenant', and was part of the cast of one of the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time - 'Brotherhood'.

He recently landed his debut lead role in Greoh studios' 'Gangs of Lagos’, slated to launch on Amazon Prime Video as the streamer's first Nigerian Original.

With his diverse range of skills and charming personality, Tobi is guaranteed to be around for a long time.

3. Tacha

Pulse Nigeria

Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, is a standout example of an ex-housemate who has reaped significant benefits from her time on Big Brother.

Although she was disqualified from the show's fourth season, 'Pepper Dem', due to misconduct, Tacha endeared herself to fans who remained fiercely loyal to her.

She became a social media sensation, frequently trending on Twitter and attracting millions of followers across various platforms. In 2021, she represented Nigeria internationally on MTV's 'The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies'.

Since leaving the show, Tacha has leveraged her fame to become a successful brand influencer and ambassador.

4. Bisola Aiyeola

Pulse Nigeria

Bisola Aiyeola has become a well-known personality in the entertainment industry since finishing as the first runner up of Big Brother Naija Season 2 in 2017.

She is a multi-talented Nigerian actress who has appeared alongside top actors in many popular movies, including ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Breaded Life’, and ‘Chief Daddy’. She has received several awards for her acting skills, such as the Best Supporting Actress award in 2022 and the Trail Blaze Award (AMVCA) in 2019.

In addition to acting, Bisola is also a singer, producer, presenter, and TV host. Last year, she became the first Nigerian to host the popular and globally acclaimed game show ‘Family Feud’, organized by MTN and Ultima.

She has landed numerous ambassadorial deals and brand sponsorship offers.

5. Mercy

Pulse Ghana

Mercy Eke made history as the first woman to win Big Brother Naija, taking home the prize money in the 'Pepper Dem' season 4 in 2019. Known as 'Lambo' by her fans, Mercy's success has been nothing short of remarkable.

She has become one of the most talked-about personalities in Nigeria, leveraging her platform to secure numerous brand deals and become a successful influencer and ambassador.

Mercy has also made a name for herself as a successful businesswoman and reality TV star with her reality show ‘Mercy What Next?’

6. Laycon

Pulse Nigeria

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known by his stage name Laycon, was the winner of the Big Brother 'Lockdown' season. He dominated the public vote every week by a significant margin, and his victory was not a surprise.

After leaving the house, Laycon became the talk of the town, with numerous brands vying for his endorsement. In addition to his Big Brother success, Laycon is a talented singer and songwriter who has used his newfound fame to propel his music career to new heights.

He has a passionate fan base known as the 'Icons,' which has only continued to grow since his time on the show. He is also a social media star, having become the first Big Brother housemate to reach 2 million Instagram followers, and currently boasts an impressive 3.5 million followers.

7. Uti Nwachukwu

Pulse Nigeria

Uti Nwachukwu is also a former Big Brother Naija housemate. Uti's journey on the show was an interesting one as he participated twice, first in the third season in 2008 where he got evicted on day 42, and then later emerged as the winner of the fifth season in 2010.

Since then, Uti has become a fashion icon, TV personality, actor, and the co-host of the popular Nigerian show, Jara. He's also known for hosting big events like the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and the reunion of the reality TV show ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos.’