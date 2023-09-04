Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After the Head of House and Black Envelope games, Big Brother informed housemates of the nominations. Just like last week, housemates were to nominate three housemates for possible eviction this week.

Here are the All Stars housemates’ eviction nominations:

Adekunle - Mercy, Alex and Doyin

Alex - Neo, Doyin and Venita

Doyin - Venita, Neo and Soma

Cee-C - Ilebaye, Doyin and Soma

Neo - Kimoprah, Ilebaye and Angel

Angel - Kimoprah, Venita and Doyin

Pere - Alex, Ilebaye and Neo

Mercy - Neo, Doyin and Kimoprah

Ilebaye - Venita, Kimoprah and Pere

Venita - Doyin, Alex and Mercy

Whitemoney - Cee-C, Ilebaye and Venita

Cross - Soma, Cee-C and Ilebaye

Soma - Doyin, Kimoprah and Mercy

House guests are not allowed to nominate but Big Brother gave them the opportunity to still share who they would have picked if given the chance. Here are their choices:

Kimoprah - Doyin and Neo

Omoshola - Kim and Soma

After the nominations, Big Brother announced the scores of the housemate's eviction votes. Kimoprah, Doyin, Ilebaye and Venita were the housemates with the highest nominations and were instantly up for possible eviction this coming Sunday.