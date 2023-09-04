Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Strategies and allies fail housemates in this week's nominations.
Recommended articles
After the Head of House and Black Envelope games, Big Brother informed housemates of the nominations. Just like last week, housemates were to nominate three housemates for possible eviction this week.
Here are the All Stars housemates’ eviction nominations:
Adekunle - Mercy, Alex and Doyin
Alex - Neo, Doyin and Venita
Doyin - Venita, Neo and Soma
Cee-C - Ilebaye, Doyin and Soma
Neo - Kimoprah, Ilebaye and Angel
Angel - Kimoprah, Venita and Doyin
Pere - Alex, Ilebaye and Neo
Mercy - Neo, Doyin and Kimoprah
Ilebaye - Venita, Kimoprah and Pere
Venita - Doyin, Alex and Mercy
Whitemoney - Cee-C, Ilebaye and Venita
Cross - Soma, Cee-C and Ilebaye
Soma - Doyin, Kimoprah and Mercy
House guests are not allowed to nominate but Big Brother gave them the opportunity to still share who they would have picked if given the chance. Here are their choices:
Kimoprah - Doyin and Neo
Omoshola - Kim and Soma
After the nominations, Big Brother announced the scores of the housemate's eviction votes. Kimoprah, Doyin, Ilebaye and Venita were the housemates with the highest nominations and were instantly up for possible eviction this coming Sunday.
This means this week, Whitemoney, Kimoprah, Doyin, Ilebaye and Venita are up for eviction.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng