'DOD', 'Sanitation Day' and other titles coming to Netflix in July

Check out the full list of Nollywood titles coming to Netflix in July.

'Sanitation Day' official poster [Instagram/@sanitationday]

Netflix has confirmed at least 10 Nigerian titles set to premiere on the streaming platform in July.

The newly licensed titles include 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story', FilmOne's 'Sanitation Day', Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba's 2021 sci-fi thriller 'Day of Destiny' among others.

Slated for release on July 2, 2021 is Play Network Studio's 'Rattlesnake' reboot. See full list of licensed Nollywood titles:

The Olufemi Ogunsanwo directed comedy follows 35-year-old Oyin Clegg and her friends Toke and Gloria as they kiss the many frogs in the quest to find their prince. It stars Ade Laoye, Munachi Abii, Kehinde Bankole, Charles Etubiebi, Paul Utomi, Efa Iwara, Tina Mba, Tope Tedela, Demi Banwo, Teniola Aladese, Delroy Norman, Omowunmi Dada, Elma Mbadiwe, Eso Dike, Damilola Ogunsi, Oludara Egerton-shyngle, Asa’ah Samuel, Rehia Osarentin, Chris Isibor.

Directed by Anthill Studios' Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba, the Nigerian Sci-fi family adventure follows the story of two teenage brothers who travel back in time by 20 years to change the fortunes of their family. It stars Denola Grey, Olumide Oworu, Toyin Abraham, Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ini Dima-Okojie among others.

Set in 2016, 'Sanitation Day' is based on two inspectors who must unravel the mystery surrounding a grisly murder case before sanitation day is over. The feature film is written by Dichie Enunwa, Seyi Babatope and Temitope Akinbode. It stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Elozonam Ogbolu, Nse Ikpe Etim, Charles Inojie, Baaj Adebule, Chuks Chyke, Belinda Effah, Olakunle Fawole.

Other titles slated for release include '2 Weeks In Lagos' (July 16), 'Flower Girl' (July 29), 'Last Request' (July 7), the first season of 'It's a Crazy World (July 25) and 'The Lost Cafe' (July 31).

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

