The Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds debate: who is funnier in movies?

If we disagree, we can still be friends.

Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart
Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart

Recently, a thread caught fire on Twitter. It was one of those debates that put two actors side by side in comparisons. This likening is fair due to the accolades and filmography credited to these two Hollywood icons, however, when it comes to the ability to effortlessly cause humor from an audience in real life and on television, Ryan Reynolds could learn a thing or two from Kevin Hart.

Hear me out. First of all, Kevin Hart is an actual comedian who has been doing stand-up comedy for the last twenty years, as revealed in his latest comedy special on Netflix Zero Fucks given. But throw years of experience in stand-up comedy out of the window and let us examine this debate within the scope of the films they have starred in and the characters they have embodied.

Make no mistake Ryan Reynolds is terrific!

Ryan Reynolds is a remarkable actor. Saying he is exceptional, will be a gross understatement. The charisma and charm he brings to his characters are magnificent. Although this same praise can be declared for Kevin Hart, it goes beyond saying that the Deadpool star does not really act in his movies.

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Ryan Reynolds is so good at humour that he does not need to really dive into character to deliver a comic experience. It comes so naturally to him, that it is assumed he only steps on set to be himself as he is inherently funny. Reynolds can say the most random line in a way that will cause a rib-cracking reaction from the viewers. In a viral TikTok analysis, a film critic made a list of A-list actors who seemed to be acting themselves in all the films they appear in, following Samuel L Jackson, and Robert Downey Jr. was no other than Ryan Reynolds.

But Kevin Hart is funnier

Kevin Hart on the other hand is a certified standup comedian. In the area of trash talk, demonstrating hilarious facial expressions and meme-worthy moments, he takes the upper hand in the diverse kind of characters he portrays, unlike Ryan Reynolds.

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Pulse Live Uganda

If we are to consider their biggest film-series Deadpool and Jumanji, Kevin delivered a more humorous performance; And that leads to another factor to take into consideration on why Kevin Hart takes the upper hand in this debate. His performance in the roles in his movies does not come naturally as in the case of Ryan Reynolds.

The middle ground

But do these differences in attributes make Reynold's comedy delivery less effective? No! Does it make Hart a better comedy actor seeing he actually puts more effort and seriousness into his roles? probably!. Considering acting comes unpretentiously for Ryan Reynolds, does that make him a better actor against Kevin Hart, or just super talented? You decide.

In conclusion

In all honesty, the debate of who is funnier in movies or in real-life, between Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds is a comparison of revised mastery and pure unfiltered aptitude. Comparing Ryan Reynolds, and Kevin Hart's ability to convey humour is a no brainer, as their comedy is simulated through opposite patterns. In movies, give it to Ryan Reynolds, in stand up, doff your hats for Kevin Hart. However, let us take a step further for the sake of cinema banter and examine who is better at humour in both niches, it is Kevin Hart. And if we disagree, we can still be friends.

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

