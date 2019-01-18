Daniel Ademinokan released ‘Here’ featuring Stella Damasus on Friday, January 18, 2018.

The almost 14 minutes long film tells the story of April (Stella Damasus), who lost her fiance, Nick, when he saved her from being hit by a car as she crosses the street while texting.

April is unable to come to terms with the loss of her fiance and had to deal with mental illness believing Nick was still alive.

The short film also featured TJ Fink, Sly Augustus, Robert Aloi. It was directed by Daniel Ademinokan and co-produced by Ademinokan and Stella Damasus.