ADVERTISEMENT
'Flawsome' gets renewed for season 2 at Showmax

Inemesit Udodiong

The AMVCA-nominated show garnered some success during the first season.

Urban Vision, the production company, took to Instagram to announce the renewal, along with a casting call announcement to the public for new roles in the new season.

Directed by Tola Odunsi and Shola Olushola, the Nigerian original series premiered on the streamer in November 2022.

The show quickly attracted viewers and garnered three Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations.

The 13-part series revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

Aiyeola takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress who has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father's company after his demise only to find out she isn't her father's choice candidate while Dima-Okojie plays Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems.

Ooja becomes Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life and Odigie plays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who continues to beat the odds as she moves steadily up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio.

The drama series also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

Flawsome season one is currently streaming on Showmax.

Watch the trailer:

