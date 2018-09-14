Pulse.ng logo
Crazy Rich Asians is a refreshing love story

Pulse Movie Review 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a refreshing story that will make you fall in love

It's a story told a thousand times but Crazy Rich Asians is the best version of this popular love tale.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Crazy Rich Asians is a refreshing love story play

Crazy Rich Asians has hit Hollywood by storm

(SK Global Entertainment/Starlight Culture Entertainment/Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Electric Somewhere)

The themes in Hollywood this year have been that of 'identity' and representation of minorities in America.

In February 2018, the Marvel Cinematic Universe bet the house on 'Black Panther', led by a predominantly black cast and won massively. The success of the movie has widened the acceptance of black talent in mainstream Hollywood.

Now the 'Crazy Rich Asians' is doing the same for Asian-American actors.

Crazy Rich Asians is a refreshing love story play Crazy Rich Asians is making history in the box office (thezeitgeist)

 

The world has been gushing about this Cinderella-like story filled with enough romance to melt cold hearts and enough comedy to make a doubting Thomas laugh for weeks.

It is based off the 2013 novel written by Kevin Kwan. With two sequels and the success of the movie, it is more than likely that we will be getting 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' and 'Crazy Rich Asians 3' within the near future.

Rachel Chu (played by Constance Wu) is a quirky professor at New York University who has been dating the dashing Nick Young (Henry Golding) for a while.

play Rachel Chu and Nick Young defy the odds in this romantic-comedy (SK Global Entertainment/Starlight Culture Entertainment/Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Electric Somewhere)

 

Young invites her to Singapore to attend his best friend's wedding of which he is the best man and to meet his family also. Chu thinks this is a normal trip but she has no idea what she is about to step into.

Unknown to her, her boo is the heir apparent of the Young dynasty, a fabulously rich and influential family in Singapore. From her modest lifestyle  New York City to hobnobbing with the high and mighty of Singapore's high society, Chu finds it hard to be at home in the palatial residences of the Young's.

Crazy Rich Asians play Rachel Chu meeting the matriarchs of the Young dynasty (SK Global Entertainment/Starlight Culture Entertainment/Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Electric Somewhere)

 

No idea is original. 'Crazy Rich Asians' is really a story that has been told before, a woman from a humble background falls in love with a rich and handsome man. The obstacle is the wealthy family who sees the maiden as unfit for their charming prince. This storyline has even been milked by Nollywood filmmakers for years.

Apart from its strong structure and acting, what makes 'Crazy Rich Asians' delightful and refreshing to watch is because it is told by Asians set against the rich backdrop of continental opulence. It is not every day you get to see this. We usually see Asians in kung-fu flicks or epic sagas. Telling an old story in a new way can make you appreciate a culture.

Deep in the heart of this rom-com is the battle of class, the rich and the poor, the haves and the haves-not. And this is what makes Crazy Rich Asians compelling to watch, a quirky New York professor standing up to an icy, cold aristocratic family all in the name of love.

How far would you go for love? Are you willing to risk everything to be with your soul mate forever? These are the questions that pull at our heartstrings. They create an enchanting tale of love overcoming all obstacles.

Director John M. Chu brilliantly seduces into the world of rich Asians by highlighting their elegance and sophistication. Chu shows a Singapore that is breathtaking which makes you feel like a voyeur of the rich and famous. He also makes sure that the movie isn't plastered with too much comedy.

A scene in Crazy Rich Asians play Crazy Rich Asians celebrates the best of Asian culture (SK Global Entertainment/Starlight Culture Entertainment/Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Electric Somewhere)

 

Most of the humour is brought by the supporting cast, most notably Goh Peik Lin (Awkwafina), the crazy best friend of Rachel Chu. Her family gives us the bants while the romance is left to the main actors.

Crazy Rich Asians is driven by the acting of Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh who plays the role of Nick Young's mother, Eleanor Sung-Young. The junior matriarch of the Young dynasty is hell bent against her son marrying the love of his life who has a questionable family background.

A scene in Crazy Rich Asians play Crazy Rich Asians is a battle between love and class (SK Global Entertainment/Starlight Culture Entertainment/Color Force/Ivanhoe Pictures/Electric Somewhere)

 

The two women engage in a battle of wits. While Wu acts as the awkward geek, Yeoh expertly plays the role of an icy and domineering mother. Who wins at the end is best left to your imagination.

Minus the obvious aeroplane scene, Crazy Rich Asians is a thumping triumph for Asian actors and believers of love.

