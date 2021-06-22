RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigeria's Comic Republic signs international deal to adapt African superheroes for film & TV

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The production deal will see the adaptation of the comics superheroes for film and television.

Comic Republic's 'Ireti' [The Hollywood Reporter]

Nigerian independent comics books company, Comic Republic has signed an international deal with Emagine Content and JackieBoy Entertainment to see the adaptation of its African superheroes catalog for both film and television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production deal will first see a feature film adaptation of Comic Republic's 'Ireti' centered on a female superhero.

Confirming the collaboration, Comic Republic CEO Jide Martin shared: “It’s a great time to be alive. We are in a world where diversity has taken center stage. We are thrilled to be working with Emagine Content and Jackie Boy to bring our heroes and stories to the big screen but mostly because we get the chance to be a part of black history.”

“This deal is a major push towards diversity on the silver screen for black superheroes,” added Emagine CEO Ben Phelps. “The time is now to showcase heroes of all different backgrounds…The ability to create role models for future generations to come is a unique opportunity that comes with an important responsibility to make sure the storytelling is authentic. For us, finding a partnership that is looking to be a disruptive force with good morals is everything.”

The companies confirmed that goal of the new collaboration is to portray a positive global influence of Africa and to negate misconceptions.

