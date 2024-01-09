ADVERTISEMENT
CJ Obasi to release a reworked version of 'O-Town' later this year

Faith Oloruntoyin

It has been nine years since the initial release of the title.

CJ Obasi believes Nollywood needs some work [Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images]
CJ Obasi believes Nollywood needs some work [Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images]

Via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Obasi said that the crime-gangster thriller will return later this year, re-edited, remixed and re-mastered. "Oh, and we’ll be releasing the definitive edition of O-Town this year. Re-edited, remixed and re-mastered," Obasi said.

The semi-autobiographical film tells the story of a young man, Peace (played by Paul Utomi), a hustler with an ambition to rule the town in Owerri, known as O-Town.

Written, directed and produced by Obasi, the cast includes Brutus Richard, Ifeanyi Delvin Ijeoma, Chucks Chyke, BBNaija alumnus Ifu Ennada, Lucy Ameh, Kalu Ikeagwu and Olu Alvin.

O-Town first premiered in November 2015 at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos and then at the Goteborg Film Festival 2016 in Sweden.

It was Nominated at the Screen Nation Film and Television Awards in 2016 for the Favourite International Movie category, then later on in the same year, at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Most Promising Actor (Ennada), and for Best Nigerian Film. It won the Achievement in Soundtrack category.

Official poster of O-Town from 2015
Official poster of O-Town from 2015 Pulse Nigeria

Obasi, for long a Nigerian film industry insider, attained new acclaim after the release of Mami Wata last year. The black-and-white epic, an international film festival favourite, will debut in Germany on Friday, January 12, 2024, and then later in Australia.

It tells the tale of an African Goddess in a village that runs into chaos due to disagreements between villagers and the priestess over the deteriorating state of the community.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

