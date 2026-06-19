Nollywood Stars storm Abia for Alex Ekubo’s burial ceremony

​The hometown of the late actor’s birthplace and final resting place is witnessing a surge in human and vehicular movement, as Nigerians from all walks of life gather to pay their last respects to one of Nollywood's beloveds.

​Other celebrities, including his close friends IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual , Annie Idibia , Ayo Makun , Tacha , Frederick Leonard , Chike Blessing Sunday , Dayo Musa , E-money , Afrobeats star KCee , Shawn Faqua , were among those who made the trip to say their final goodbyes to the late actor.

Hours before the burial, Alexx’s sister, Treasure Ekubo , paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as her best friend and expressing her struggle to cope with his death.

​She wrote: “It’s crazy to think that within the space of 9 months you sent these check in videos to me. You’re no longer here. Yesterday was hard bobo. I was in so much disbelief and I kept searching for you within the crowd but I know You’re here, you’ll always be here with me. You will never abandon me. I love you so much bobo.

I’d give anything including my own life to bring you back here. Who am I to question God? He likes to take back the ones he loves and he has take you “and I’m so glad you’re at paradise. Continue to intercede for me bobo. My own guardian angel. I love you till the day I take my very last breath. See you soon IKUKU.”