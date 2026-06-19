Nollywood Stars storm Abia for Alex Ekubo’s burial ceremony
Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, with a large turnout of celebrities, dignitaries, family, friends, and fans paying their final respects.
Several prominent figures from the entertainment industry attended the funeral.
The actor died on May 11, 2026, at age 40, after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.
The hometown of the late actor’s birthplace and final resting place is witnessing a surge in human and vehicular movement, as Nigerians from all walks of life gather to pay their last respects to one of Nollywood's beloveds.
In the emotional clips that surfaced on social media on Thursday from the funeral in Arochukwu, Abia State, captured Nollywood stars, Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, Businessman Obi Cubana, and Nollywood stars, such as Stan Nze, Bimbo Ademoye, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw, and Mbong Amata.
Other celebrities, including his close friends IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual, Annie Idibia, Ayo Makun, Tacha, Frederick Leonard, Chike Blessing Sunday, Dayo Musa, E-money, Afrobeats star KCee, Shawn Faqua, were among those who made the trip to say their final goodbyes to the late actor.
Hours before the burial, Alexx’s sister, Treasure Ekubo, paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as her best friend and expressing her struggle to cope with his death.
She wrote: “It’s crazy to think that within the space of 9 months you sent these check in videos to me. You’re no longer here. Yesterday was hard bobo. I was in so much disbelief and I kept searching for you within the crowd but I know You’re here, you’ll always be here with me. You will never abandon me. I love you so much bobo.
I’d give anything including my own life to bring you back here. Who am I to question God? He likes to take back the ones he loves and he has take you “and I’m so glad you’re at paradise. Continue to intercede for me bobo. My own guardian angel. I love you till the day I take my very last breath. See you soon IKUKU.”
The post included family photos and videos capturing moments they shared over the years.
Alexx was laid to rest today in his hometown of Arochukwu. Before the burial, there was a service of songs on June 10 at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, and a wake on Wednesday in Abia State.
The funeral service was held at Mary Slessor School in Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, before he was buried at the family compound. Family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry were present at the ceremony.
Born Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke, he rose to fame after emerging first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition and went on to build a successful acting career. He featured in several popular films, including Weekend Getaway, The Bling Lagosians, A Sunday Affair and Omo Ghetto: The Saga.