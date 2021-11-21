Chris Evans is buzz light year!

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar animation studios, ‘Lightyear’ will be based on ‘Buzz Lightyear’ created by John Lassetter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton and Joe Ranft. It is directed by Angus Maclane, who supervised previous toy story adaptations and several other Disney and Pixar projects, including ‘Finding Dory’ and ‘Cars’.

After the release of the first teaser, fans have begun to speculate where Buzz Lightyear fits into the toy story timeline, and Maclane came out to clarify the origin and relevance. "'Set in the world of Toy Story' is kind of weird. Another way to get at it, it's a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character," MacLane tells EW over Zoom.

"In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure." "The movie doesn't end, and then you see Andy eating popcorn," the filmmaker clarifies. "This is its own thing… This is standalone. It's the Buzz Lightyear movie. It's that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy."

Based on what we know from the Toy Story films, Buzz, as voiced by Tim Allen, is a toy based on the Buzz of a popular sci-fi franchise, a character who's captain of the Universe Protection Unit of the Space Ranger corps from the Intergalactic Alliance. In December of last year, when the movie was first announced with Evans aboard in the starring voice role, Pixar revealed Lightyear to be the origin story for that character, "the young test pilot that became the space ranger we all know him to be today."

Lightyear will arrive on June 17, 2022.

