Mercy Johnson-Okojie hosted Chigul in her kitchen on the first episode of ‘Mercy’s Menu’ and she opened up on a variety of personal life matters.

The comedienne, who was born Chioma Omeruah, told Mercy Johnson that she is divorced but admitted she was young and naive when it happened.

“I am divorced,” she responded when Mercy Johnson asked. “With no kids,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mercy Johnson Okojie has completed shoot for new cook-talk show

During the discussion in the kitchen which saw the actresses prepare Banga rice with coconut milk, Mercy Johnson hinted that her eight-year-old marriage has not been a totally easy ride.

“I am married, for seven years going to eight years now and trust me, it’s not been easy. There are happy times, dancing times and the crying times. The crying times, people are not there to see but the smiles are the ones they get to see,” she told Chigul as they discussed the comedienne’s divorce.

Responding to how and what led to her divorce, the ‘Banana Island Ghost’ star said, “I think in retrospect, looking back at and thinking about it now, I think I wasn’t prepared as I thought I was, you know you sort of plan your life, you know you say when I finish school, what next? Marriage and then you go along that path and then you get into it and you are like, nobody told me about this path, nobody told me about how difficult it could be.

“Thinking about it now, I’m more matured now and I think if I knew then what I know now, we would probably still be okay. There are so many things that I would have changed.”

Speaking further, Chigul said, “I learned about men and that word called ego and allowing a man to be a man and sort of allowing someone to take charge because that, in my opinion, is literally what they should do.”

In the first episode of the TV show, Chigul narrated how she lived with chronic pain condition for while during her work.

The funny woman spoke about her daily struggle with chronic pain, explaining that she had to take medications to help her cope with it.

She encouraged people who are quick to pray for her life as a successful celeb to try and understand that pains also comes with it.

ALSO READ: September 11 attacks stopped my dream to acquire skills for Broadway - Chigul

“Don’t just look at the glory, also look at the story, maybe you might want to stay in your lane … don’t be afraid to allow yourself to dream, don’t settle for less, let the reality live in your head and let your life catch up to it,” she said.

Both Mercy and Chigul had hilarious banter in the episode with actresses sampling the different names for food items and ingredients.