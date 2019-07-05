With just a month before her 35th birthday, the star actress has embarked on a new journey and she's poised to make a mark with a brand new cooking show.

From brilliantly interpreting the role of a sharp babe to acting out a village truant and wealthy single lady, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has been there and done that in Nollywood.

The new challenge for the mother of three is simply known as 'Mercy's Menu'. A first in Nollywood but not daunting enough to make the actress underwhelmed.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, she said, "Two things I like to do, I like to cook, I like to gist, not gossip I like to cook and I like to talk while at it. You know when you are grinding pepper that is when the gist comes. So because I love to cook and I love to talk, I set that into good use, talk about issues, talk about vices, talk about stuff that would benefit people., get very interesting people around, we cook, we eat and then we talk.”

Mercy was quick to note that her cooking show will feature celebs and public figures.

The show will also feature well accomplished individuals who will speak on how they achieved success in their respective fields.

For Mercy Johnson, her cooking show does not signal a bye-bye to Nollywood. Rather her forthcoming movie 'The Lamb' is bound to hit the cinemas soon.

"It's one of the legends we have in Kogi state, from our Kogi state dairies...Some schools actually study the book about some girl who sacrificed her life for her people. It is going to be out in the cinemas before the end of the year."

Movies, politics and now cooking, Mercy Johnson has hands in them all. How has she maneuvered her way to the top in a male-dominated industry?

"Being a woman is tough, you know. I'd say I have learnt to live my truth, be myself at all times, speak my mind when I want to. I choose my battles and just stay clear over what's not my business. It's a tough journey if you know, you know, so just take it one step at a time and be true to yourself," she said.

When asked if women actually get the appropriate recognition in Nigeria over their achievements, Mercy Johnson said she thinks at some point, those recognition will finally start coming in.

"I'll stick with one day we will get there. Because some people are being appreciated, some people are getting those appreciation or kudos because perhaps they are public figures...they will say oh you are a great wife, a great mum, a great actor but women are low-key doing wonderful things. Women are low-key going through different things and sorting it out in one piece so that's why I choose to say we will get there."

One recognition that is as clear as day is that Mercy Johnson-Okojie is one of the power actors in Nigeria. With a huge fan base and a great number of admirers, only a few can deny her status in Nollywood.

Mercy Johnson's food show, 'Mercy's Menu' is billed to start airing on TV from July 2019.