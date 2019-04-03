The actress, born Chioma Omeruah, made this known in an interview with Pulse.

“Before (returning to Nigeria) I was supposed to go to New York to do Broadway but after September 11, I just said, let’s leave New York and focus on other things, then my dad called and asked me to come home,” she said.

The ‘Banana Island Ghost’ star said she studied French Education at Delaware State University despite her father’s insistence on her studying Criminal Justice.

She went further to say, “I couldn’t use my mouth to tell my father I want to do theatre arts, how would I have put it to an airforce officer? He would have probably said, you come back to Nigeria and act here, not abroad, where we are spending foreign currency. I won’t have even had the nerve to ask him so I just said, let me just get this degree and find a way of going about my flair for acting.”

Chigul has featured in over 10 movies and is the current host of the ‘Dating Game Show Nigeria’.

Broadway theatre, commonly known as Broadway, refers to the theatrical performances presented in the 41 professional theatres, each with 500 or more seats located in the Theater District and Lincoln Center along Broadway, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.