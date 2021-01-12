Play Network Studio has officially announced plans to produce a feature film which will follow the criminal life of notorious armed robbery kingpin, Shina Rambo.

According to an Instagram post shared by Charles Okpaleke, the film executive revealed he recently secured intellectual property rights to produce the feature film following a long conversation with the former bandit turned pastor.

"I sat down for 3 hours and listened to a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin who terrorised Southwest Nigeria in the 90s. Though he's now a pastor preaching the gospel, his story was intriguing. I decided to acquire the Intellectual property rights to his story and make it an action packed feature film. His name is Shina Rambo".

The latest development interestingly follows the production company's impressive list of scheduled remakes, feature film already in pre and production stages.

Who is Shina Rambo?

Born in 1958 in Ogun state, Oluwasina Oluwagbemiga infamously known as Shina Rambo was a notorious armed robbery kingpin.

Tales of Rambo's reign of terror in Southwestern Nigeria, as well as several futile attempts to arrest him made headlines in the 90s. The former bandit was greatly feared especially for his fetish methods which also made sensational stories at the time.

In 2018, an evangelist named Matthew Oluwanifemi resurfaced claiming to be the notorious crime lord of the 90s.