'Castle & Castle' season 2 gets Netflix release date

The new season is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 15, 2021. Confirming the anticipated return to screen, EbonyLife studio boss Mo Abudu shared:

“We are tremendously excited about bringing audiences the sequel to Africa’s first legal drama series, Castle & Castle, along with our partners, Netflix.

Pulse Nigeria

"Fans were riveted by Season 1, with a lot of talkability on social media, and we responded to their desire to see more. Castle & Castle Season 2 is a very sexy series and promises to deliver on high drama and some very unexpected twists and turns. Netflix really supports the African content industry, and I am absolutely delighted to be partnering with the streaming giant on another release.”

'Castle & Castle' season two will see Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Akande, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Denola Grey, Eku Edewor among others reprise their roles from the first season. New additions will include Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Kenneth Okoli and Mimi Chaka.

Pulse Nigeria

“Remi and Tega Castle’s marriage is put to the test in Season two more so than ever. A host of disputes crop up that affect their work and their inter-personal relationship. This season, the series tackles a lot of issues prevalent in contemporary African society. It will dare you to judge! I am proud of this production and very excited that it will premiere again on Netflix.” Richard Mofe Damijo says on the new season.

Dakore Akande continues “My character ‘Remi Castle’ is a brilliant woman who loves her husband ‘Tega Castle’, (played by RMD, Richard Mofe Damijo.) However the couple have very conflicting ideas on their legal interests, which causes incredible tension. I am happy to be working alongside RMD again, someone I consider to be a living legend. Castle & Castle Season 2 is everything amazing you can think of and more!”

Production for the new season kicked off in February 2021 with directors Kayode Kasum, Walter Taylaur listed as directors.