Principal photography has officially kicked off for EbonyLife film's legal drama series, 'Castle & Castle'.

The new season will be directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin, Kenneth Gyang and Kayode Kasum.

Confirming the news, EbonyLife boss and show executive producer, Mo Abudu shared on Instagram: "Good morning beautiful people, It's wonderful to be back on set again. We rolled camera yesterday on Day 1 of Castle & Castle with one of our new series directors @kayodekasum."

Abudu confirmed Netflix greenlit production of the series' second season back in July 2020. Recall she shared an Instagram post announcing that the show will be available exclusively on Netflix in 2021.

Set in Lagos, the legal procedural drama which premiered in 2018 follows the lives of Remi and Tega Castle and their law firm. It stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Dakore Akande, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Deyemi Okanlawon, Eku Edewor who will reportedly be returning for the new season.