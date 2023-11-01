ADVERTISEMENT
Busola Tejumola gets elected into academy responsible for Emmy Awards

Faith Oloruntoyin

The first female Nigerian to become a member of what has been described as the highest point in the television industry.

Busola Tejumola breaks the odds as she becomes a member of the organisers of the Emmy Awards [Business Day Ng]
IATAS is in charge of organising the prestigious International Emmy Awards, which is an awards range for outstanding achievements in television in the United States and Internationally.

She is known for her outstanding work on some of the biggest film and television awards, as well as drama movies. They include the highly cultural African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Big Brother Naija and new TV series like Masquerades of Aniedo, Chronicles, Refuge and the highly talked about Slum King.

She joins the Academy, which has been described as the highest level of achievement in the world of television. The elite group is said to be made up of 800 entertainment and media executives from across the globe who share a common passion for advancing the art and science of television

Tejumola joins five other Nigerians who are members of the academy, as the first female Nigerian on the academy's list. The other five Nigerians are John Ugbe the CEO of West Africa MultiChoice, John Momoh the CEO of Channels TV, Taj Adepetu the CEO of Media Conglomerate - Group8, Moses Babatope the Executive Director of FilmOne Entertainment and Femi Odugbemi the Executive Producer of Zuri24 Media.

As the dates draw near for the next Emmy Awards, which is scheduled for January 15, 2024, we will keep our ears open for what this latest addition would mean for the Nigerian film industry as a whole.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

