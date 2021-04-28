Check out BTS from Izu Ojukwu's new movie 'Four Four Forty Four'

Filming for the feature length film is ongoing in Cross River state with star actors Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim set to star in lead roles.

Though an official synopsis is yet to be released, producer Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi hinted that the film is family themed and celebrates strong women.

Pulse Nigeria

"And so after 17 months of planning, our cameras finally rolled today. A very emotional moment for me for so many reasons including that this is a true family story," Winifred wrote on Instagram.

"I celebrate all strong women like Theresa in this story. I acknowledge all families dealing with any issues around mental health. The world will hear of you and your journey and celebrate you."

Star actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo also shared an Instagram post announcing the production. He wrote "Who still dey ‘breet’? Loving the Process Still. Shout out to @nseikpeetim my co sojourner on this joint!"

Pulse Nigeria