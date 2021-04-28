RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out BTS from Izu Ojukwu's new movie 'Four Four Forty Four'

The film is produced by Winifred Mena -Ajakpovi.

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim on the set of 'Four Four Forty Four' [Instagram/mofedamijo]

'76' director, Izu Ojukwu is back on set, this time for a Winifred Unusual productions titled 'Four Four Forty Four'.

Filming for the feature length film is ongoing in Cross River state with star actors Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim set to star in lead roles.

Though an official synopsis is yet to be released, producer Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi hinted that the film is family themed and celebrates strong women.

BTS from 'Four Four Forty Four' movie directed by Izu Ojukwu [winifredunusual_productions]
"And so after 17 months of planning, our cameras finally rolled today. A very emotional moment for me for so many reasons including that this is a true family story," Winifred wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: 'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

"I celebrate all strong women like Theresa in this story. I acknowledge all families dealing with any issues around mental health. The world will hear of you and your journey and celebrate you."

Star actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo also shared an Instagram post announcing the production. He wrote "Who still dey ‘breet’? Loving the Process Still. Shout out to @nseikpeetim my co sojourner on this joint!"

BTS from 'Four Four Forty Four' movie directed by Izu Ojukwu [winifredunusual_productions]
Ojukwu's return to the screens is exciting news especially as the filmmaker is regarded as one of Nollywood's most prolific creatives. His historical fiction '76' premiered to critical acclaim and awards in 2016.

