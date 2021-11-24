British actor Damson Idris mourns Baba Suwe, says actor taught him comedy

The British actor recently took to his Twiter handle with a moving tribute to the comedy star describing him as an 'icon' who taught him comedy.

“Rest in Peace Baba Suwe. A Nigerian icon and the man first taught me about comedy. God bless,” Idris tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, the English actor has got Nigerian roots with both parents from Nigeria. He also spent a bit of his early years in Nigeria.

News of Baba Suwe's death made headlines this week after his son, Adesola Omidina made the announcement via social media.

Before his demise, the veteran actor had reportedly battled an undisclosed ailment years after his much publicised drug trafficking case with the NDLEA. The 63-year-old actor was later cleared of all charges.