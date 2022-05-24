All originally released in cinemas, the movies join the over 100 Nollywood titles including originals currently streaming the platform.
'Breaded Life', 'My Village People' & all the Nollywood titles headed to Netflix
Six new Nollywood titles have been confirmed for Netflix release in the months of July and August.
According to Filmone Entertainment, one of the streamer's aggregators, Biodun Stephen's 'Breaded Life', Niyi Akinmolayan's 'My Village People', 'Prophetess' and Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde's 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' already have confirmed premiere dates.
'Breaded Life' and the aforementioned were among the highest grossing films of 2021. The Toyin Abraham produced 'The Ghost and the Tout' sequel took the lion share at the box office last year with over N134 million.
'Prophetess' followed closely with N131 million, 'My Village People' with N100 million and 'Breaded Life' with N88 million.
Below are release dates:
Prophetess: July 8
Breaded Life: July 10
Ghost and the Tout Too: July 15
My Village People: July 22
The Razz Guy: August 12
Dwindle: August 19
In addition to the licensed titles, Play Network's 'Glamour Girls' remake is also headed for the streamer. The film starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Joselyn Dumas and Toke Makinwa has been confirmed for a June 24 debut.
