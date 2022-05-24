'Breaded Life', 'My Village People' & all the Nollywood titles headed to Netflix

According to Filmone Entertainment, one of the streamer's aggregators, Biodun Stephen's 'Breaded Life', Niyi Akinmolayan's 'My Village People', 'Prophetess' and Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde's 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' already have confirmed premiere dates.

'Breaded Life' and the aforementioned were among the highest grossing films of 2021. The Toyin Abraham produced 'The Ghost and the Tout' sequel took the lion share at the box office last year with over N134 million.

'Prophetess' followed closely with N131 million, 'My Village People' with N100 million and 'Breaded Life' with N88 million.

Below are release dates:

Prophetess: July 8

Breaded Life: July 10

Ghost and the Tout Too: July 15

My Village People: July 22

The Razz Guy: August 12

Dwindle: August 19