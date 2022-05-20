RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Glamour Girls' lands official release date

Netflix and Play Network studio’s remake of Nollywood classic ‘Glamour Girls’ has been confirmed for a June debut.

Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay]
Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

The streamer announced on Friday, that the remake will premiere on the platform on June 24, 2022.

Starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Joselyn Dumas and Toke Makinwa, the film is expected to be loosely based on the original story produced by Kenneth Nnebue.

Released in 1994, the ‘Glamour Girls’ plot centres on how a young girl’s quest for a better life leads her to a questionable lifestyle in the bubbly city of Lagos.

The classic helped break out talents including Eucharia Anunobi, Zack Orji, Liz Benson, Dolly Unachukwu, Gloria Alozie, Ernest Obi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Gloria Anozie, Pat Attah and Sandra Achums.

Netflix first hinted on the film’s acquisition last month in a ad campaign featuring two of the film’s leads- Nse Ikpe-Etim and Sharon Ooja.

The Charles Okpaleke led film production studio later debuted a teaser confirming that it was headed straight to Netflix as an Original. Details including its plot, director or screenwriters remain under wraps.

