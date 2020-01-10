The supreme court in Brazil has ruled in favour of the Netflix comedy depicting Jesus as gay.

AFP reports that Judge Antonio Diaz Toffoli, head of the Supreme Federal Court, supported Netflix’s appeal against banning the movie. In his ruling, he denied the idea that the movie was insulting to Christians.

"One cannot suppose that a humorous satire has the ability to weaken the values of the Christian faith, whose existence is traced back more than two thousand years, and which is the belief of the majority of Brazilian citizens," the ruling stated.

This latest development is coming barely 24 hours after a lower court had ordered Netflix to take down the said move from its streaming platform. [CinemaBlend]

A spokesperson for Netflix had on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, said, “We strongly support artistic expression and we will fight to defend this important principle, which is the heart of great stories”.

The initial ruling...

About 24 hours ago, a lower court in Brazil had ruled that Netflix should take down the film depicting Jesus as gay from its streaming platform. The movie, 'The First Temptation of Christ' has caused an uproar across the world including Brazil whose citizens are predominantly Christians.

In the ruling against Netflix, the judge said: "The right to freedom of expression... is not absolute. Exhibiting the 'artistic production'... may cause graver and more irreparable damage than its suspension."

The film was created by the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos. Since its release, it has sparked a lot of conversation globally with a lot of people shocked at the storyline which depicts Jesus as gay.