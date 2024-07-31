ADVERTISEMENT
'House of Ga'a' directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters makes Netflix's Global Top 10 Chart

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Earlier this year, Austen-Peters biopic, Funmilayo Ransom Kuti was the highest grossing biopic in West Africa.

Femi Branch plays Ga'a in 'House of Ga'a'
Austen-Peters has been recognised for her directorial prowess in both theatre and screen. Some of her notable works include Man of God, Bling Lagosians, Collision Course. Her plays include Saro, the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Death and the King's Horseman written by Wole Soyinka.

Set in the 18th century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who initiates a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless prime minister desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings that he serves.

House of Ga'a
House of Ga'a Pulse Nigeria
READ ALSO: 'House of Ga'a' is the most watched film on Netflix Nigeria

In an Instagram post, Austen-Peters expressed her gratitude for the progress the film has made since its release.

“Dear all. I woke up to this heartwarming news. Apart from being No. 1 in Nigeria, we are No 7 on Netflix Global (Non-English films). It won’t have been possible without every single person that has pushed and watched House of Ga'a. We have had 3.4 million views in 5 days. Let’s continue to posh as we celebrate African stories,” she said.

Written by Tunde Babalola and co-produced with Joseph Umoibom, House of Ga’a is made up of an impressive cast including Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Seun Akindele, Mike Afolarin, Jide Oyegbile, Teddy A, Bambam, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Blaq, Juliana Olayode, Bimbo Manuel, Gbenga Titiloye, Kunle Coker, Dele Odule, Adeniyi Johnson, Gabriel Afolayan, and Stan Nze.

