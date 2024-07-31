'House of Ga'a' directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters makes Netflix's Global Top 10 Chart

Austen-Peters has been recognised for her directorial prowess in both theatre and screen. Some of her notable works include Man of God, Bling Lagosians, Collision Course. Her plays include Saro, the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Death and the King's Horseman written by Wole Soyinka.

Set in the 18th century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who initiates a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless prime minister desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings that he serves.

In an Instagram post, Austen-Peters expressed her gratitude for the progress the film has made since its release.

“Dear all. I woke up to this heartwarming news. Apart from being No. 1 in Nigeria, we are No 7 on Netflix Global (Non-English films). It won’t have been possible without every single person that has pushed and watched House of Ga'a. We have had 3.4 million views in 5 days. Let’s continue to posh as we celebrate African stories,” she said.