Mercy Eke to star alongside Mr Macaroni, Father DMW in new TV series 'Trips'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star made her acting debut post Big Brother in Toyin Abraham's 'Fate of Alakada'.

Big Brother Nigeria season four winner, Mercy Eke has landed her first major role in 'Trips', a forthcoming television series produced by Ogelle.

The flagship series by the streaming platform is set to follow the lives and experiences of three taxi drivers. It also stars popular comedians Mr Macaroni and Father DMW. The new series is set to be directed by Otu Njama.

Confirming her involvement in the new TV production, Eke wrote on Instagram: "I’m happy to announce that I will be staring in a new TV series called *TRIPS*. Trips is a series about the lives & experiences of three e-taxi drivers. Other actors include @mrmacaroni1 & @fatherdmw55 as well as a host of top actors."

The new series will be Mercy Eke's first major role in a film production. Prior to the announcement, the reality star has made cameo appearances in major productions including Toyin Abraham's star-studded 2020 comedy 'Fate of Alakada'.

