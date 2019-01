Produced by Aisha Mohammed, ‘Let Karma’ was premiered inside the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton on Sunday, January 13, 2018.

‘Let Karma’ also featured Blossom Chukwujekwu, Daniel K Daniel, Keira Hewatch, Wole Ojo, Aisha Mohammed, Grace Omaiye, Josephine Ramos, and Chuks Chyke.

‘Let Karma’ is the first full feature produced by Aisha Mohammed and directed by Biodun Stephen.

Biodun Stephen made her mark in 2018 when she wrote, directed and produced ‘Ehi's Bitters’.