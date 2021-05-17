RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A new season of 'Picture Perfect' series directed by Biodun Stephen is in the works

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The first and second season of the series premiered in 2020.

'Picture Perfect: Raising Jobestina' [Iroko TV]

Film exec Mary Remmy Njoku has confirmed the anticipated third season of the Biodun Stephen created 'Picture Perfect: Raising Jobestina' series.

Recommended articles

The ROK TV boss shared a behind the scene photo of herself and star actor Bolanle Ninalowo with the caption: "Mummy and Daddy Jobestina. @iamnino_b #pictureperfectseries Loading..."

Created and directed by Biodun Stephen, the show's first and second season premiered exclusively on IrokoTV in 2020 and continued the story of characters Kumbi (Mary Remmy Njoku) and Jobe (Bolanle Ninalowo) struggling to settle their differences and co-parent their love child. The series also introduced new stars Blessing Jessica Obasi and Yvonne Jegede.

Stephen first announced the series' premiere mid 2020 with the first two seasons debuting shortly afterwards. The 2016 Tope Alake directed original film released to positive reviews in 2016.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How to handle anxiety

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead