A new season of 'Picture Perfect' series directed by Biodun Stephen is in the works
The first and second season of the series premiered in 2020.
The ROK TV boss shared a behind the scene photo of herself and star actor Bolanle Ninalowo with the caption: "Mummy and Daddy Jobestina. @iamnino_b #pictureperfectseries Loading..."
Created and directed by Biodun Stephen, the show's first and second season premiered exclusively on IrokoTV in 2020 and continued the story of characters Kumbi (Mary Remmy Njoku) and Jobe (Bolanle Ninalowo) struggling to settle their differences and co-parent their love child. The series also introduced new stars Blessing Jessica Obasi and Yvonne Jegede.
Stephen first announced the series' premiere mid 2020 with the first two seasons debuting shortly afterwards. The 2016 Tope Alake directed original film released to positive reviews in 2016.
