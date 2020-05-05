2017 romantic comedy, 'Picture Perfect' is coming back to the screens as a TV series.

Producer, Biodun Stephen recently revealed via Instagram that the first and second season are already set for release. Follow up seasons are however still in the works.

'Picture Perfect The Series' is produced by Stephen's production company, ShutterspeedProject for ROK Studios and will exclusively screen on ROK platforms.

The romantic comedy directed by Tope Alake and written by Biodun Stephen follows the story of Kumbi (Bisola Aiyeola) , a sophisticated tailor who falls in love with a notorious thug, Jobe (Bolanle Ninalowo) after he rescues her from fellow thugs.