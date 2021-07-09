Bill Cosby is reportedly working on a docuseries
The five-part series will explore his life, legacy, sexual assault trial and his time behind bars.
TMZ reports that interviews are ongoing with family, friends and associates for the docuseries set to focus on Cosby's legacy, infamous sexual assault trial and his jail time.
Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's rep further disclosed that the TV star is also set to launch a comedy tour to reunite with his fanbase following his jail time.
Recall Cosby was acquitted of his sexual assault sentence on June 30 by Pennsylvania's highest court. The celebrity comedian was sentenced in 2018 to serve 3 to 10 years in a state prison for aggravated indecent assault.
