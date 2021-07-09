RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bill Cosby is reportedly working on a docuseries

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The five-part series will explore his life, legacy, sexual assault trial and his time behind bars.

Bill Cosby [Variety]

Bill Cosby is out of jail and already back to filmmaking. According to new reports, the TV star is working on a documentary series based on his life.

Recommended articles

TMZ reports that interviews are ongoing with family, friends and associates for the docuseries set to focus on Cosby's legacy, infamous sexual assault trial and his jail time.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's rep further disclosed that the TV star is also set to launch a comedy tour to reunite with his fanbase following his jail time.

ALSO READ: Anthology film 'Juju Stories' to world premiere at Locarno Film Festival

Recall Cosby was acquitted of his sexual assault sentence on June 30 by Pennsylvania's highest court. The celebrity comedian was sentenced in 2018 to serve 3 to 10 years in a state prison for aggravated indecent assault.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bill Cosby is reportedly working on a docuseries

David Oyelowo talks first time directing in 'The Water Man' [Pulse Interview]

Paul Okoye celebrates twins as they turn 4

American actress Naya Rivera died one year ago

These 10 artists are dropping their highly anticipated albums this summer [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Ini Edo recounts lessons from joining Nollywood as a teenager

Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi to star in TV adaptation of Femi Adebayo's 'Ile Alayo'

Oluseyi Asurf announces 2nd feature film 'Trois Plats Froids à Abidjan'

Singer WB changes stage name to WB Sickah, set to release debut Extended Play (EP)