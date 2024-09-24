ADVERTISEMENT
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation premieres ‘Journey to Bloom’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This new teen TV series is produced by SKY Girls Nigeria.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation premieres ‘Journey to Bloom’ [Africa Magic]
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation premieres ‘Journey to Bloom’ [Africa Magic]

SKY Girls is a vibrant community of teen girls across Nigeria dedicated to self-expression and authenticity. This teen series, an initiative supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to captivate girls between the ages of 13 and 19 while appealing to boys, young adults, and parents.

Set to air on Africa Magic Family every Saturday at 6:30 pm, the series integrates crucial messaging on financial inclusion, behavioural change goals, and sexual and reproductive health. The film’s logline takes a peek behind the curtain of life as a young adult through the eyes of several characters like Tife used to explore financial inclusion amongst teenage girls, and Naima and Ajibola AKA Jibs to explore sexual and reproductive health. Yomi, Chinedu, Ajibola, and several other characters also richly explored themes in the story.

READ ALSO: Genoveva Umeh, Uche Montana, others nominated for TFAA prize for Acting

Journey to Bloom plans to address common issues teen girls face, such as peer pressure, financial struggles, and the journey to self-discovery. The series aims to be entertaining and educational, providing viewers with relatable scenarios and practical solutions to real-life challenges.

Speaking about the motivation behind Journey to Bloom, Adenike Odutola, Country Director, SKY Girls Nigeria, “True to the core values of the SKY Girls community, we aim to create a series that not only entertains but also educates and empowers young people. By showcasing relatable stories and characters, we hope to inspire a generation of confident and informed individuals who can navigate the complexities of growing up with resilience and grace,” she said.

Journey to Bloom features young and outstanding talents in Nollywood including, Ayomide Boluwatife, Judith Ushi, Isoken Aruede, Wonuola Lanre Akinremi, Nadia Dutch, and Samson Imanah.

Production for Journey to Bloom kicked off on June 3rd, 2024, with the series set to air on Africa Magic Family and the SKY Girls Nigeria YouTube page.

