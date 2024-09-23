Genoveva Umeh, Uche Montana, others nominated for TFAA prize for Acting

Umeh is a British–Nigerian Actress who gained popularity for her role in Nigeria's first Netflix original crime thriller series Blood Sisters. She won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 AMVCA for her role in the Prime Video Original, Breath of Life. Montana is a seasoned actress with a plethora of films to her credit including The Betrayed, Wedding Night Blues, A Silent Intruder, Seven, and Banana Island Ghost.

Other nominees include Jblaze Onyegbile and Mike Afolarin. Onyegbile is an actor notable for his role in the movie, House of Ga’a and the series, Assistant Madams while Afolarin is a fast-rising actor popular for his role in Netflix's House of Ga’a, and Far From Home, as well as Prime Video's Water and Garri. Ojuolape is recognised for his role in Leaked and Ijogbon.

TFAA is an initiative that celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31 who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration.

"Here are the nominees of The Future Awards Africa Prize For Acting! Featuring dynamic actors whose powerful performances continue to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of storytelling in African cinema and beyond," the post said.