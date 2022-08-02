Bem Pever debuts trailer for 'E.E Zuzu- A Life of Songs' documentary

The trailer featuring notable Tiv personalities including Senator George Akume, Prof. Saint E.T. Gbilekaa, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, shares the transformative effects of Zuzu's music as well as insights on the cultural influence of his music.

Speaking on the documentary in a Pulse exclusive, Director Bem Pever shared:

"Zuzu is a strong influence on the NKST church as his songs have contributed greatly to the wealth of Tiv worship songs in its richest folklore flavor which in turn has deepened the Christian faith among the Tiv people at home in Benue state and also across world. His songs are deep in meaning, in language, in metaphors, and idioms; bringing an exciting cultural artistic expression of love, truth, peace and meaning to the question of faith and fate."

According to Pever, the documentary has taken over 10 years to produced and filmed for two years.

"In 2020, I started this documentary film, A LIFE OF SONGS. It has been very hectic and very challenging working on the project with the film crew these past two years. Today, I’m happy to share the first trailer with you." An official release date is yet to be confirmed.