BBTitans: Marvin wins $1000 in first arena games

Babatunde Lawal

All the housemates participated in the game.

Marvin has won the arena games for the first week in the maiden edition of the Big Brother Titans show, tagged 'Ziyakhala Wahala.'

The arena game was proudly sponsored by Bamboo, Lotto Star, and Flutterwave, and it featured all the housemates.

The game includes a race against time while performing a number of tasks, with the winner being the one who finishes the fastest.

Marvin finished the earliest in 1 minute, 15 seconds.

See how others performed:

  • Ipeleng – 1:30sec
  • Blaqboi – 1:30sec
  • Yaya – 1:30sec
  • Ebubu – 1:30sec
  • Nelisa – 1:30sec
  • Marvin – 1:15sec
  • Yemi Cregx – 1:30sec
  • Khosi – 1:30sec
  • Kanaga Jnr – 1:24sec
  • Tsatsii – 1:30sec
  • Olivia – 1:30sec
  • Justin – 1:30sec
  • Jaypee – 1:30sec
  • Thabang – 1:21sec
  • Yvonne – 1:30sec
  • Lukay – 1:30sec
  • Nana – 1:30sec
  • Juicy Jay – 1:30sec
  • Jenni O – 1:30sec
  • Mmeli – 1:30sec
  • Blue Aiva – 1:30sec
  • Sandra – 1:30sec
  • Miracle OP – 1:30sec
  • Theo Traw – 1:30sec
Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.
