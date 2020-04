Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Ike are returning to the screens with their new reality TV show.

The show titled 'Mercy & Ike', will premiere on April, 26, 2020 on Africa Magic Showcase DSTv Ch151.

Both Mercy and Ike shared the official teaser for the upcoming show on the social media handles a few hours ago.

Mercy shared: "Yaaaaassss! We are hitting your screen this April from the 26th on Africa Magic Showcase DStv Ch151. Who’s ready for some magic?!