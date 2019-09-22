Diane shared her dreams of acting and ‘Jenifa Diary’ star, Funke Akindele has given her an open invitation.

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Funke Akindele Bello visited the remaining 10 housemates and had a brief conversation with them.

During their chats, Diane revealed her dreams of acting to Akindele-Bello and the actress encouraged her to stay true to her dreams.

Funke Akindele Bello gave Diane a warm hug during her visit to BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house. [Twitter/BBNaiaj]

While encouraging Diane, the actress, producer, and director told her that she hopes to have her on the series soon.

The conversation between Funke and the housemates began in the lounge and proceeded into the Garden where the housemates nominated for possible evictions were getting hair cuts and females styling their hair.

Funke Akindele Bello joins a long list of Nigerian celebrities that have visited the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house in Lagos, Nigeria. The actress is the producer and lead actress in popular and hilarious TV series, Jenifa's Diary.

Other celebs that have visited include Joseph Yobo, Don Jazzy, Dr. Sid, Funnybone, Jidenna, and many more.

BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem kicked off on Sunday, June 30, 2019 with 21 housemates ushered into the house. Four weeks later, five new housemates were introduced into the house after five housemates had been evicted.