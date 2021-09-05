BBNaija: Tega, Michael, Peace, Boma evicted in first-ever kingsize eviction

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu kicked off the night with the well not so surprising eviction of controversial married housemate Tega Dominic. In the brief chat following her eviction, the housemate claimed her rendezvous with co-housemate Boma was a well played script.

Prior to an impressive surprise performance by newbie singer Arya Starr, the eviction show saw the exit of Michael and Peace after Ebuka announced Nini and Angel had been saved for the night.

Michael's exit might be a sad one for fans, but the housemate had an impressive run reportedly winning N4.7 million from tasks.

The fourth and final housemate to make their way out of the house turned out to Tega's co-actor, Boma. The housemates had incurred the wrath and judgement of fans throughout the week by how they carried on as a couple.