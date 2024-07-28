Follow live updates of the opening night of BBNaija season 9

Recommended articles movies Here's what the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house looks like movies ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever movies How the real Bashorun Ga'a from 'House of Ga'a' ended the reigns of 4 kings {{append.value}} {{{message}}} {{append.value}} {{{message}}} {{image.text}} {{message}} wczytywanie... {{message}} {{heat}} {{players.0.helmet}} {{players.0.name}} {{players.0.points}} {{heatResult.firstTeam}}:{{heatResult.secondTeam}} {{players.1.helmet}} {{players.1.name}} {{players.1.points}} {{players.2.helmet}} {{players.2.name}} {{players.2.points}} {{players.3.helmet}} {{players.3.name}} {{players.3.points}} {{message}} 18:34 Welcome to our live coverage of the opening night of the ninth season of Big Brother Naija, a new season that's special for its own reasons. 18:36 The real show will commence at 7 pm, but here's a quick rundown of things you need to know before you get to meet the new contestants who will dominate your screens for the next 71 days. 18:37 This season's theme is centred around duos. BBNaija asked contestants to come with their besties, family members, wives, husbands, and partners to enter the show together as a pair. 18:39 The prize to be won this season is valued at ₦100 million, including an SUV. Who will be the lucky duo? 18:39 The Head of House challenge will see a major twist. According to BBNaija organisers, immediately after we meet the housemates, the Custodian Challenge will start at 9 pm on Sunday. Now restyled as the Head of House Ballot, the process to select the first Head of House will hold at 10 am on Monday, July 29. This will be followed by the Custodian Lock-In then the Immunity Challenge and nominations. This will be followed by the Custodian Lock-In then the Immunity Challenge and nominations. 18:41 There's something for the fans! With the Fave Lock-In, viewers can make their predictions of the pairs they think will win the Immunity Challenge and some lucky fans will be rewarded with ₦1 million weekly. 18:42 With that out of the way, now we wait for the show to start in 18 minutes! 19:04 The season's theme has been unveiled as No Loose Guard. The show is about to start! 19:05 We're getting the first images of the House. Pulse Nigeria 19:08 Pulse Nigeria 19:07 Musician Niniola on stage performing her hit "All Eyes on Me." The first performance of the night. 19:11 "It's the biggest house we've ever had in the history of Big Brother Naija," says Ebuka, a former housemate of the show's house this season. Pulse Nigeria 19:13 The first pair of housemates, Chinwe and Zion are in a relationship. They call themselves the ZinWe Pair. They've been together for five months. 19:21 The second pair are friends, Femi and Michky. They are gym bros. They love to dance. They call themselves The Radicals. x.com 19:31 Both The Radicals and ZinWe are now in the house. 19:32 The third pair of the night Rhuthee and DJ Flo are friends. They call themselves FLORUISH. So far the brand is "peak girl power." They walked out to Beyonce's "Diva." No jokes. They have been friends for 10 years. 19:39 A niece and aunty pair, Chinne and Nne just left the stage. They call themselves NDI NNE. 19:45 Host Ebuka in ATAFO. His second look of the night. Pulse Nigeria 19:47 Ebuka with the steeze. Pulse Nigeria 19:49 Another pair Sooj and Topher are colleagues. They call themselves ACES and they just left the stage. www.instagram.com 19:51 Another duo Shaun and Victoria just climbed the stage. They met in Dubai in 2022 and are friends. Their name is SHATORIA. 19:55 An identical twins pair Handi and Wanni who are DJs from Kaduna are on stage. They are single and ready to mingle. Their name is WANNI X HANDI. "We're definitely in trouble with these ones," host Ebuka said. www.instagram.com 20:01 Indomie brought back that classic "Mama Do Good" advert with a grown up cast. Watch the old one here. 20:04 "After this live show will be a complete shaker," Ebuka said. The first Head of House ballot is happening tomorrow by 10 am. 20:06 A pair that met on social media Tjay and Ben who call themselves BETA just left the stage. Tjay is married and has a daughter. 20:11 Another pair of identical twins Ocee and Ozee are on stage. They call themselves MBADIWE TWINS. x.com 20:13 TAMI, another pair of female friends, Damilola and Toyosi just left the stage. They said they are open to joining ships. They me during their IT. 20:21 First day jitters everywhere in the house. The housemates are all excited to meet each other. "Nice to meet you," and air kisses everywhere. 20:24 Beauty queen and pole dancer duo, Nelly and Anita will go by NELITA on the show. They met in 2015. 20:27 Ebuka in another ATAFO look. His third of the night. Pulse Nigeria 20:29 Almost all the male duos have come out wearing trads. 20:30 A pair Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge known as STREEZE just left the stage. They are friends and met at UNILAG. They also wore trads. x.com 20:36 A pair that got married in February 2024 are on stage. The other housemates will not know that they are married. They will tell them they are besties. They are Kassia and Kellyrae, and will be known as DOUBLEKAY. 20:42 Another sister pair Chizoba and Onyeka known as CHEKAS just left the stage. 20:51 Ebuka ended the night pranking the housemates with a fake eviction. But he didn't let them suffer for long. He told them it was all a lie. There are 28 housemates in total. 14 pairs. Good night.